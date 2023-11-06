The Voice Recap Tonight, Battle Rounds November 6, 2023

The Voice Season 24 returns tonight with another set of Battle Rounds, scheduled to air on Monday, November 6, 2023, exclusively on NBC at 8/7c!

It’s the 6th night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

During the Battle Rounds, coaches carefully select two team members to perform the same song together in front of a live studio audience. Consequently, following this vocal showdown, the coach faces the challenging task of deciding which of their contestants will progress to the next stage of the competition, and the artist not chosen may be claimed by another coach. Moreover, each coach has the opportunity to make two ‘steals’ during this phase.

Once the Battle Rounds conclude, only the strongest contestants from each coach’s team move forward to the Knockout Rounds

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 24 Battle Rounds episode recap and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES:

Huntley vs Brailey Lenderman – Hold My Hand – Team Niall

Huntley and Brailey Lenderman from Team Niall performs Hootie & The Blowfish hit song “Hold My Hand.”

“Brailey you have an incredible and power, Huntley you might win the show, your precision and perfection on how you did it is hard to believe,” said coach Gwen.

“Brailey you are powerful and you made it feel fresh, Huntley the magnetism and energy you convey is very attractive that connects people to you,” said coach John.

“I think you did a wonderful job. Brailey your tone is great and your voice is gorgeous, Huntley I like your stage presence, your a force of nature,” said coach Reba.

“Unbelievable singing from the both of you. Huntley your stage presence is insane, Brailey you are absolutely on fire up there,” said coach Niall.

The winner of this battle will be revealed on Monday.

Huntley and @Braileymusic took us to a place where we want to be.

🎶 Don't miss #TheVoice Monday 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/tLDGA7Z58n — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 3, 2023

UPDATING…

Tune in tonight to catch all the action and drama as “The Voice” continues to discover and showcase the best vocal talents in the country.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.