The Voice Battles: Mara Justine & Claudia B sings “Son of a Preacher Man”

Mara Justine and Claudia B from Team Legend sings “Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Mara Justine and Claudia B, representing Team Legend, entranced the audience and earned deep admiration from the coaches with their enchanting interpretation of the iconic Dusty Springfield song, “Son of a Preacher Man.” This electrifying performance graced the stage on the evening of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“You’re so talented and you are so young. You draw a man and that is a great talent,” said Reba.

“Both of you are extremely well,” said coach Niall.

“Claudia I like your style, Mara the performance was flawless,” said coach Gwen.

“You just deliverer today. Claudia your tone is pure, Mara yours is rock and edgy,” said coach John.

The winner of this battle is Mara, Niall steals Claudia. Watch their performance on the video below.

Dusty was in Memphis, but @Marajustine1 and @claudiabsings are on #TheVoice stage with their rendition of "Son of a Preacher Man". ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5SATxU2XDB — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 1, 2023

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.