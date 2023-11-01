The Voice Battles: Jason Arcilla & Eli Ward sings “Make It with You”

Jason Arcilla and Eli Ward from Team Gwen sings “Make It with You” by Bread on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Jason Arcilla and Eli Ward, from Team Gwen, captivated the audience and left both the coaches deeply impressed with their mesmerizing rendition of Bread’s “Make It with You.” This electrifying performance occurred on the night of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was fun and soulful, I like the moves it’s so smooth. Jason I really like the gentleness of your tone, Eli like your confidence,” said John Legend.

“Eli I love your smoothness in this song , Jason this song suits you also there’s etherealness,” said coach Niall.

“You guys really worked hard and there’s a lot of growth,” said coach Gwen.

The winner of this battle is Jason, no steal for Eli. Watch their performance on the video below.

