Huntley and Brailey Lenderman from Team Niall performs Hootie & The Blowfish hit song “Hold My Hand” on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24!

Huntley and Brailey Lenderman, representing Team Niall, cast a spell over the audience and left the coaches in awe with their enchanting interpretation of the iconic Hootie & The Blowfish song, “Hold My Hand.” This electrifying performance is set to be a highlight of the upcoming episode of The Voice on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“Brailey you have an incredible and power, Huntley you might win the show, your precision and perfection on how you did it is hard to believe,” said coach Gwen.

“Brailey you are powerful and you made it feel fresh, Huntley the magnetism and energy you convey is very attractive that connects people to you,” said coach John.

“I think you did a wonderful job. Brailey your tone is great and your voice is gorgeous, Huntley I like your stage presence, your a force of nature,” said coach Reba.

“Unbelievable singing from the both of you. Huntley your stage presence is insane, Brailey you are absolutely on fire up there,” said coach Niall.

The winner of this battle will be revealed on Monday. Watch their performance on the video below.

Stay tuned to “The Voice” as the battles continue, and the competition intensifies in Season 24. This exciting episode is just a taste of the incredible talent that this season has in store for its audience.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.