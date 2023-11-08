Team Anne, Ryan & Ogie “Magpasikat 2023” Performance Video

Team Anne, Ryan and Ogie wows the audience during their “Magpasikat 2023” performance on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

In the midst of the much-anticipated “Magpasikat 2023” event on “It’s Showtime,” the trio of Anne Curtis, Ryan Bang, and Ogie Alcasid delivered an awe-inspiring performance that has left audiences in awe.

Scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, Team Anne, Ryan & Ogie took the stage and brought their unique blend of talents to life. The performance showcased a remarkable fusion of music, humor, and showmanship, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats and earning thunderous applause.

Watch Team Anne, Ryan and Ogie’s Magpasikat 2023 performance on the video below.

“Magpasikat” is known for its tradition of celebrating creativity and skill, and Anne, Ryan and Ogie did not disappoint as they set the bar high for the competition. The question on everyone’s mind now is whether their extraordinary performance will be enough to secure the Grand Champion title at “Magpasikat 2023.”

As the week-long event unfolds, viewers can expect more thrilling performances from the other host teams, each vying for the coveted title. Stay tuned to “It’s Showtime” and ABS-CBN’s official YouTube livestream to catch all the excitement and talent showcased during “Magpasikat 2023.”

The victorious team of “Magpasikat 2023” will be granted a prize of P300,000, which will be donated to their designated beneficiary.