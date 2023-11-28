Tanner Massey sings “Impossible” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Tanner Massey from Team Gwen sings “Impossible” by Shontelle on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“It was so good, you hit a note we didn’t expected,” said John. “You did a have a lot of passion, I love your performance and your voice is really good,” said Reba.

“That was a really passionate performance,” said Niall. “You’ve grown a lot just before my eyes,” said Gwen.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say bout Tanner Massey’s Playoffs performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

