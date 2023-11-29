Sammy Manese Dies, Content Creator Passes Away at 18

Sammy Manese Dies – Filipino YouTube star and TikTok content creator Sammy Manese has passed away on Wednesday, November 29 2023. He was 18.

The family of Filipino social media personality Sammy Manese confirmed his untimely demise. The 18-year-old content creator, known for his entertaining videos on YouTube and TikTok, succumbed to acute respiratory failure, as revealed by his sister, Bea Manese.

Bea took to Facebook to share the sad news with Sammy’s 1.93 million YouTube subscribers and 1.1 million Facebook followers.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved family member Sammy Manese. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. We ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.

Sammy, who would have turned 18 on December 11, had previously mentioned in his vlogs that he was battling a heart condition. The exact details of his funeral services have not been disclosed at the time of this writing.

Known for his witty and humorous content, Sammy Manese gained immense popularity on social media, with over 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 284,000 followers on TikTok. His light-hearted approach to life resonated with fans, and his passing has sent shocks through the online community.

Rest in peace, Sammy.

