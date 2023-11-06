Rivermaya Reunion Concert with Bamboo Confirmed!

Rivermaya members Bamboo Mañalac, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon will be holding a Reunion Concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on February 17, 2024.

It’s official! Members of the Filipino rock band Rivermaya are coming together for a reunion concert. Local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Monday, November 6, that Bamboo Mañalac, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, and Nathan Azarcon will be holding a one-night show.

The much-anticipated Rivermaya: The Reunion Concert is set for February 17, 2024, at the SMDC Festival Grounds. It’s going to be an all-standing show with ticket prices ranging from P2,550 for the Bronze section to P14,750 for the VIP section.

Tickets will be available for purchase at SM Tickets via its official website and outlets starting November 17 at 3:00 p.m.

Be a part of history as Live Nation Philippines stages its first-ever OPM show with Bamboo, Mark, Nathan and Rico – finally together in the country’s most coveted reunion. Dont miss Rivermaya: The Reunion on February 17, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds 🙌🏼 Tickets will be… pic.twitter.com/ILlHZHLdkh — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) November 6, 2023

Rivermaya’s original members, which included Bamboo Mañalac, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, and Nathan Azarcon, along with Perf de Castro, were among the biggest bands in the ’90s after making their debut in 1994 with a self-titled album.

Perf de Castro left the band in 1995, followed by Bamboo Mañalac in 1998, and Rico Blanco in 2007. Despite these departures, Rivermaya is still active to this day, with Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon as the remaining original members along with their longest-serving guitarist Mike Elgar.

Rivermaya is known for its classic hits such as “214,” “Kisapmata,” “Elesi,” “Ulan,” and “Himala,” among others. Fans of the band are excited about the reunion concert, as it provides a rare opportunity to see the original members performing together once again.

