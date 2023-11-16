Watch the full video replay of Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

If you missed the dazzling live broadcast or simply want to relive the magic, you’re in luck. The Miss Universe Organization has announced the availability of the complete video replay of the captivating Preliminary Competition for Miss Universe 2023 on its YouTube channel.

The Preliminary Competition, held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, was a night of splendor as over 80 contestants showcased their beauty, poise, and talent. Now, with the full video replay, audiences worldwide can immerse themselves in the world of Miss Universe and witness every moment of this spectacular event.

Whether you missed the initial broadcast or want to relive the excitement, the full video replay is accessible to viewers around the globe. From dazzling evening gowns to stunning swimsuit presentations, this replay allows you to experience the Preliminary Competition at your own pace.

Watch the Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition full video replay below.

As you relish the Preliminary Competition, stay tuned for the grand finale on November 18, where the new Miss Universe will be crowned. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the culmination of beauty, talent, and grace at its finest.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

