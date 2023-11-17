REPLAY: Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition

Watch the full video replay of Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

For those who missed the breathtaking Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition or those who simply want to relive the cultural splendor, the replay of this dazzling event is now available. Viewers can once again witness the pageantry, creativity, and national pride displayed by contestants as they showcased the rich heritage of their nations through elaborate and meaningful costumes.

The replay of the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition is accessible on the official Miss Universe YouTube Channel.

Who do you think will win the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Award? Share your prediction on the discussion box below. The winner will be announced during the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night on November 18. Be sure to visit our website to watch the Finals.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

For more Miss Universe news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!