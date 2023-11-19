REPLAY: Miss Universe 2023 Finals Full Video & Highlights

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant have crowned Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios as winner at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States passed the crown to at the end of the event. Other winners of the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant are Australia Moraya Wilson 2nd runner-up and Thailand Anntonia Porsild finished 1st runner-up.

If you missed the Miss Universe 2023 Grand Final competition and grand coronation night? Watch the highlights video below, full replay will be added once available online. Watch the full replay video and highlights below.

FULL VIDEO UPLOADING…

Miss Universe 2023 is the 72nd Miss Universe pageant held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

For more Miss Universe news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!