Nov 11, 2023 Zeibiz Featured, News, Viral 0


Raw & Cook Food ASMR vlog is under intense scrutiny after showcasing the illegal consumption of giant clams or taklobo in their social media channels.

The controversial video, which has since been removed following widespread backlash, featured the vlogger consuming giant clams, an act deemed illegal by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) due to the endangered status of these marine species.

@MangingisdaSays took swift action by reaching out to @DENROfficial, urging them to investigate and take appropriate measures against the vlogger. The public response on social media has been overwhelmingly negative, with netizens expressing anger and disappointment over the vlogger’s disregard for environmental laws.

Netizens called the attention of environmental authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take decisive action against those involved in the illegal activity.

The incident not only raises questions about ethical content creation but also underscores the importance of respecting and preserving endangered species for the well-being of marine ecosystems.

Here’s the controversial video of Raw & Cook Food Asmr Vlog illegally consuming giant clams or taklobo.

What can you say about this issue? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

