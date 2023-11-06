Physician Licensure Exam Result October 2023

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is set to unveil the October 2023 Physician Licensure Exam Result including the complete list of passers, top 10 and top performing schools anytime soon!

The PRC, in collaboration with the Board of Medicine, conducted the licensure examination across various testing centers from October 20 to 28, 2023. The exam took place in multiple locations, including the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. Thousands of hopeful medical professionals sat for the rigorous evaluation, eager to prove their competence and dedication.

As per the PRC’s official statement, the results of the October 2023 Physician Licensure Examination are expected to be disclosed 3 to 5 working days after the conclusion of the examination.

The official release date for the results is set for Monday, November 6, 2023. It will be a day of reckoning for the examinees who have been tirelessly preparing for this crucial step in their medical careers.

As the countdown begins, the entire medical community and their families will be glued to their screens, anxiously awaiting the list of passers and topnotchers in this highly competitive examination. The results will determine the future of numerous dedicated individuals who aspire to provide quality healthcare to the community.

Stay tuned for the official release on November 6, and keep an eye on the PRC’s website for the full list of passers and to 10.

Keep locked on this page, the October 2023 Physician Board Exam complete list of passers, top 10 and top performing schools will be posted below once released online.

October 2023 Physician Licensure Exam Top Performing Schools

October 2023 Physician Licensure Exam Top 10

October 2023 Physician Licensure Exam Passers

UPDATING…

For more and upcoming PRC Board Exam Results, bookmark our website!