Pharmacists Licensure Exam Result November 2023

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has officially released the results of the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Examination, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The rigorous examination was administered by the esteemed Board of Pharmacy across multiple testing locations, including N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga throughout the month of November 2023.

According to the latest information from the PRC, out of a total of 4,038 aspiring pharmacists who took the examination, a remarkable 2,974 candidates successfully passed the test, marking a significant achievement in their professional journey.

The dedicated members of the Board of Pharmacy who orchestrated the licensure examination are as follows:

Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros, Officer-In-Charge

Dr. Adelina C. Royo, Member

Hon. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, Member

The results were made available within a mere three (3) working days following the conclusion of the examination.

The successful candidates will now embark on their journey as licensed pharmacists, equipped with the knowledge and skills required to make significant contributions to the healthcare industry. This achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence.

Congratulations to all the newly licensed pharmacists, and we wish them a prosperous and fulfilling career in the field of pharmacy.

Below are the the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Exam complete list of passers, top 10 and top performing schools.

November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Exam Top Performing Schools

November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Exam Top 10

November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Exam Passers

