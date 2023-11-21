Oscal TIGER 12: A Power-Packed Smartphone for Modern Youth

Exactly What the Young People are Looking for — Oscal TIGER 12 Launches with 2.4K 120Hz Display, 6nm Helio G99 & Up to 24GB RAM, Super-clear 64MP Camera, and the Smoother DokeOS 4.0 Based on Android 13

As times change, young people yearn to take clearer photos, create more artistic videos, and enjoy smoother gaming experiences. Oscal, with this in mind, launches the brand-new TIGER series – providing energetic young people with slim and stylish design, reliable cameras and top-notch performance.

Besides its sleek appearance, Oscal TIGER 12 has considerably upgraded both performance and camera compared to the predecessor TIGER 10. Backed by 64MP Samsung® ISOCELL GW3, TIGER 12 captures more impressive pictures with superior clarity. Besides, with up to 24GB RAM and 6nm Helio G99 chipset, TIGER 12 continues to improve in both fluency and speed.

2.4K 120Hz Smoother Display

8.35mm Slim & 198g light, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Smart-K Box Speaker, 5000mAh Mega Battery & 33W Fast Charging

This time, TIGER 12 is available in three new stylish color options. Additionally, it boasts an ultra-thin 8.35mm body and an ultra-light 198g weight,increasing the portability and comfort. TIGER 12 also supports 120Hz higher refresh rate, providing smoother animation. Equipped with a Smart-K Box speaker, TIGER 12 allows users to revel in clearer tones and deeper sound effects. In just one hour, it can be fully charged thanks to the 5000mAh mega battery and 33W fast charging technology.

Super-clear 64MP Camera

64 MP Rear Samsung® ISOCELL GW3 Camera, 13 MP Front Samsung® ISOCELL 3L6 Camera, Super PD & Tetrapixel & Smart-ISO, Backed by ArcSoft® 7.0 Algorithms

How to capture more vivid and dynamic photographs? Oscal TIGER 12 gives users an answer. Backed by 64MP Rear Samsung® ISOCELL GW3 camera with super PD tech, Oscal TIGER 12 can seize the most decisive moments in any challenging light conditions. The built-in Smart-ISO tech will automatically select the optimal settings while Tetrapixel tech can capture more light when it’s dark. Furthermore, TIGER 12’s 13MP front camera supports PDAF to capture fast-moving objects accurately.. Supported by ArcSoft® 7.0 technology, TIGER 12 offers users various filters and camera modes such as HDR Mode, Super Night Mode, Portrait Mode and more. TIGER 12 also comes with Smart Google Lens to support work and studies.

Top-notch Performance, Cruise through Demanding Tasks

No.1 Up to 24GB RAM & 6nm Helio G99

Up to 24GB RAM & 6nm Octa-core MediaTek Helio G99, 256GB ROM + Up to 1TB TF, 15,441mm² Integrated Cooling System

Clocked at up to 2.2GHz, Oscal TIGER 12 adopts 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 to ensure smooth running of graphically-intensive games and high-definition video playback. What’s more, the Helio G99 also comes with HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming tech, extending battery life without compromising gaming experience. TIGER 12’s astonishing up to 24GB RAM increases app launch speed by 20%. On top of that, the 256GB ROM and up to 1TB TF card offer enough space for installing applications and storing files. Furthermore, TIGER 12 guarantees excellent performance for extended use due to its up to 15,441mm2 integrated cooling system.

No.2 The Latest DokeOS 4.0 Based on Android 13

EasyShare App , Workspace App, Atomized Memory 2.0，F2FS and EROFS, Real-time Accurate Subtitles, Smart Pre-Loading

To improve user experience, Oscal has thoughtfully researched two all-new apps. The Easyshare APP allows users to share photos, music or files at 7.7MB/s without network while Workspace APP separates personal and work spaces. Atomized Memory 2.0 increases available memory for other apps by 5% to 9%. To boot, TIGER 12’s smart pre-loading, F2FS and EROFS also boost app startup and loading speed. Besides, the full set of personal themes and brand-new desktop icons provide users with more choices.

Price and Availability

Oscal TIGER 12 is scheduled to make its global debut on AliExpress, from November 23rd to November 29th, 2023 PT, and the final price will be only $83.99!

Click here to seize the opportunity to own this incredible smartphone!