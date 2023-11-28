Noah Spencer sings “Jolene” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Noah Spencer from Team Reba sings “Jolene” by Ray LaMontagne on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“Your voice is so unique, it’s really super impressive performance,” said Niall. “There’s this energy when your performing, I get to know you,” said Gwen.

“You turned it up from 0 to 10, what a performance,” said Reba.

Watch his performance on the video below.

VIDEO UPLOADING…

