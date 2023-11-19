Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios Miss Universe 2023 Winner

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is the announced winner of Miss Universe 2023 held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Sheynnis Palacios, a 23-year-old beauty from Nicaragua, emerged as the crowned winner of the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2023 pageant. The grand finals unfolded at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Saturday, November 18, 2023, marking a spectacular night for the newly crowned queen.

Sheynnis Palacios bested 83 other contestants, showcasing her beauty, intelligence, and charisma throughout the competition. The recently concluded Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant was a testament to her exceptional qualities and resonant presence on the global stage.

The crowning moment came during the Q&A portion, where the final three contestants faced a challenging question that required not only eloquence but also depth of thought. In this pivotal moment, Sheynnis Palacios seized the opportunity and delivered a compelling response, solidifying her position as the deserving winner of Miss Universe 2023.

During the Q&A portion, the final three contestants answered the same question “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes? Who would you choose and why?”

Sheynnis Palacios answered:

Other winners of the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant are Australia Moraya Wilson 2nd runner-up and Thailand Anntonia Porsild finished 1st runner-up.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios will fulfill her duty traveling around the world to represent the Miss Universe Organization and its various causes.

