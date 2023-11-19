Miss Universe El Salvador Deleted IG Post Shows Philippines Michelle Dee in Top 5

A deleted post from the account of Miss Universo El Salvador shows Michelle Dee of the Philippines listed in the Top 5 finalists of the Miss Universe 2023 competition.

Was this simply a minor mistake or a significant mix-up at the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023?

If there was a mix-up in the announcement of the Top 5 for Miss Universe 2023, and a correction has been made by the official Miss Universe in El Salvador Instagram page, it’s not uncommon for such adjustments to occur. Errors or discrepancies in live events can happen, and prompt corrections are made to ensure accurate and fair results.

However, this matter is now gaining attention from the pageant community. As of now, there are no concrete details available regarding this issue.

Deleted post of Miss Universe El Salvador official IG account? WHAT IZ DEE MEANING OF DEES!? #Michelledee #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/hVRt1IJWGg — Hustino (@JustinoM_) November 19, 2023

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant have crowned Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios as winner at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Other winners of the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant are Australia Moraya Wilson 2nd runner-up and Thailand Anntonia Porsild finished 1st runner-up.

Michelle Dee of the Philippines makes it to the Top 10 finalists.

