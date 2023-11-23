Miss Universe El Salvador Apology: Top 5 IG Post Mistake

Miss Universe El Salvador Apology: Following the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023 competition, Miss Universe El Salvador has issued a formal apology for a mishap in the announcement of the Top 5 finalists.

On the night of the coronation, an Instagram post from the official Miss Universe El Salvador account was deleted after it inadvertently listed Michelle Dee of the Philippines as one of the Top 5 finalists. The error sparked confusion and speculation on social media, prompting the organization to address the situation.

In an official statement released on November 23, Miss Universe El Salvador acknowledged the mistake and offered a sincere apology to both Michelle Dee and Miss Thailand, whose names were inadvertently swapped in the initial announcement.

“Our mistake! In the rush to get our posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, we accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists. This was a simple error of moving too fast – we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists,” the statement read.

The organization emphasized that the mishap was not intentional and assured the public that they remain committed to the integrity and fairness of the pageant. This incident highlights the challenges faced during live events and the importance of swift corrections to maintain the credibility of such prestigious competitions.

Miss Universe El Salvador concluded the statement by expressing gratitude for the understanding of the pageant community and supporters, reaffirming their commitment to learning from the experience and improving their processes for future events.

For more Miss Universe news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!