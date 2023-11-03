Miss Universe 2023 Voting Results Top 10

The Miss Universe Organization has unveiled the Top 10 contestants leading the Miss Universe 2023 Fan Vote, as of Thursday, October 12. The global excitement surrounding this prestigious event has reached new heights, as fans from all corners of the world rally behind their favorite candidates.

As of Thursday, October 12, 2023, here are the Top 10 contestants, listed in no particular order:

Albania – Endi Demneri Chile – Celeste Viel France – Diane Leyre Lebanon – Maya Abou El Hosn Mexico – Melissa Flores Myanmar – Amara Bo Nicaragua – Sheynnis Palacios Philippines – Michelle Dee Puerto Rico – Karla Acevedo Thailand – Anntonia Porsild

The excitement doesn’t end here; voting is still open, allowing supporters to make their voices heard and influence the outcome of this prestigious competition. To cast your vote, simply head over to the official Miss Universe app. Remember, every vote counts, and it’s an opportunity to support these remarkable contestants on their journey to the crown.

The anticipation continues to build as we eagerly await the final voting results. Stay tuned as we update this article with the latest developments, including the announcement of the contestant who garners the most votes. This lucky individual will automatically advance to the semifinals, a momentous step toward the ultimate title of Miss Universe 2023.

The 72nd installment of the Miss Universe pageant promises to be a spectacular celebration of beauty, grace, and diversity. On this grand stage, R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will pass on her crown to a worthy successor, marking the culmination of an inspiring journey.

As the competition intensifies and the world watches in anticipation, let us join together in celebrating the spirit, talent, and beauty of these exceptional contestants. May the best candidate shine brightly on the global stage, representing not only her country but also the ideals of grace, intelligence, and compassion that Miss Universe stands for.

Be sure to save and come back to this page, we will update this article for the final voting results!