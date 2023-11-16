Miss Universe 2023 Voice For Change Top 10 Silver Finalists

The Miss Universe 2023 Voice For Change initiative has unveiled its Top 10 Silver Finalists, representing a global tapestry of voices committed to making a difference. The announcement was made during the Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The countries securing a coveted spot among the Top 10 Silver Finalists are:

Angola Brazil Chile Lebanon Philippines Puerto Rico Singapore South Africa Ukraine Zimbabwe

https://x.com/missuniverse/status/1725003848413000184?s=46&t=boY0p4CVwEn7hS5UkBlolgu

These finalists have not only captured the audience’s attention but have also demonstrated a passion for positive change through their impactful advocacy videos.

The competition, which goes beyond traditional beauty pageant norms, allows viewers to play an active role in shaping the outcome. Voting is now open for supporters to choose their favorites and help determine the 3 Voice for Change Gold Winners, set to be announced on November 18.

Stay tuned as the global community rallies behind these influential voices, celebrating a new era where beauty is more than skin deep, and Miss Universe becomes a platform for meaningful change.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

For more Miss Universe news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!