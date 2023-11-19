Miss Universe 2023 Question and Answer Q&A Portion Full Transcript & Video

The Miss Universe 2023 “Q&A” Question and Answer portion full transcript and video will be posted on this page during and after the show!

As the Miss Universe 2023 pageant unfolds at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador tonight, Saturday, November 18, 2023, anticipation is building for the highly anticipated Question and Answer (Q&A) segment. This pivotal part of the competition is where contestants showcase not only their poise and elegance but also their intelligence and depth of thought.

The Top 5 down to Top 3 will face a question that challenges their perspectives and allows them to articulate their views on various global issues. The Question and Answer portion is known for its ability to reveal the depth and character of each participant, often influencing the final outcome.

Stay tuned for the Miss Universe 2023 “Q&A” Question and Answer portion full transcript and video, which will be posted on this page during and after the show. Bookmark this page to catch the insightful responses from the contestants as they strive for the coveted Miss Universe 2023 crown.

TOP 5 Q&A

Excellent answer Puerto Rico! @karlaguilfu Tune into @TheRokuChannel to see the rest of the 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Competition! pic.twitter.com/FqADlsf9XW — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 19, 2023

Top 3 Q&A

Question: To Be Announced

Answer: To Be Announced

UPDATING…

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live on The Roku Channel, Telemundo and in hundreds of local television networks around the world. ABS-CBN and Canal 2 will also broadcast the event.

The prestigious event is also available to watch online via the official Miss Universe live streaming channel on Youtube. Event presenters are Jeannie Mai, Maria Menounos, Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall plus a performance from guest artists John Legend.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

