Miss Globe 2023 Winner is Malaysia, Philippines 2nd Runner-up

Miss Malaysia Manvin Khera has been announced as the winner of Miss Globe 2023 at the Sports Palace in Durrës, Albania on Thursday, November 17, 2023. Katia Agbodo Rodriguez from Spain secured the 1st runner-up position, and Anna Lakrini from the Philippines finished as the 2nd runner-up.

Malaysia’s representative, Manvin Khera, emerged victorious as she was crowned Miss Globe 2023. Khera, competing against 50 other delegates, demonstrated poise, intelligence, and charisma throughout the competition, ultimately earning her the coveted title.

Miss 🇲🇾Malaysia is #MissGlobe2023 👏🏻 She indeed nailed the Q&A portion. She is beautiful. I’m just wondering if her talent also added a factor of her winning the crown🤔 In that case, BBP should choose next year a talented filipina to get that crown back to the 🇵🇭 Congrats 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/Vs3lJ0WTDm — Euwan Pascual (@EuwanPascual) November 17, 2023

The prestigious pageant’s question and answer session saw Khera reflecting on a valuable lesson from her childhood.

“Every single one of us grows every single day, and I have learned from my mistakes. I believe that failure is a key to success, and every time I fail, I always tell myself, Manvin, you’re gonna go out there and put yourself out there. Because I believe when you fall seven, you stand up eight, and then you do that, you become unstoppable and unbeatable,” Khera responded eloquently.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ representative, Anna Lakrini, captivated the audience and judges, securing the 2nd runner-up position. Lakrini’s journey in the competition showcased her grace, talent, and dedication, adding another impressive achievement to the Philippines’ track record in international pageants.

Katia Agbodo Rodriguez from Spain secured the 1st runner-up position.

The Top 15 included outstanding delegates from Jamaica, USA, Norway, Albania, India, Nigeria, Thailand, China, Ukraine, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Spain, Poland and Venezuela.

The Miss Globe 2023 is the 20th edition of The Miss Globe pageant held at the Sports Palace in Durrës, Albania on Thursday, November 17, 2023. Miss Globe 2022 Anabel Payano of Dominican Republic passed the crown to Manvin Khera of Malaysia the end of the event.

