Michelle Dee Wows in Swimsuit at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee wows the audience during the Swimsuit competition of Miss Universe 2023 held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday November 18, 2023.

28-year-old Michelle Dee from the Philippines took center stage and wowed the audience during the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe 2023 Finals Top 20 Swimsuit competition.

Draped in red stylish swimsuit that accentuated her grace and toned physique, Michelle Dee’s runway presence and poise left an indelible mark on the competition. Her performance not only showcased her physical beauty but also underscored her ability to own the stage with confidence and charm.

As the Miss Universe 2023 competition progresses towards the grand finale on November 18, 2023, Michelle Dee’s standout swimsuit performance has positioned her as a frontrunner, garnering admiration from both the judging panel and fans worldwide. The world eagerly awaits to see if Michelle Dee will continue to dazzle in the upcoming segments, potentially claiming the coveted Miss Universe title.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

