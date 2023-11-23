Michelle Dee New National Director of Miss Universe Philippines?

TikTok is abuzz with rumors suggesting that Michelle Dee might be the anticipated successor to Shamcey Supsup as the new National Director of Miss Universe Philippines.

The speculation stems from a video of Michelle on TikTok, where she cryptically hints at a secret piece of information, leaving her followers intrigued and eager to unravel the mystery. While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans and beauty pageant enthusiasts are fervently discussing the possibility of Michelle Dee taking on this prestigious role.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, many are left wondering if this charismatic beauty queen, known for her grace and charm, will indeed be the new face behind the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

Stay tuned for updates as the story unfolds, and the pageant community awaits official confirmation or clarification regarding Michelle Dee’s potential role as the National Director.

For more Michelle Dee news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!