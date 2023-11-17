Michelle Dee National Costume Stuns in Miss Universe 2023

Michelle Dee National Costume stuns viewers during the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition held in El Salvador, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

In a dazzling display of cultural pride and artistic expression, Miss Philippines Michelle Dee, left audiences in awe with her breathtaking national costume at the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition.

The highly anticipated event took place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador.

Michelle Dee took center stage, wearing a mesmerizing costume that beautifully encapsulated the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

About Michelle Dee’s National Costume at Miss Universe 2023

Michelle Dee’s national costume paid homage during her times as military reservist in the Philippine Air Force. The intricately crafted ensemble featured an airplane design that represents the Philippines’ resilience and radiance.

From Michelle’s Instagram Post:

In the grand tapestry of the Philippines comes a National costume as stunning as its archipelago. Behold, Sergeant Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Universe Philippines, adorned in the nation’s pride and heritage. With each thread woven into the “solihiya” pattern, an iconic design used in the tropics of the Philippines, it embraces her body flawlessly — unfolding the story of the islands’ unity and artistry. Rising from her back, wings bear the colors of the Philippine flag and a mural of it’s most breathtaking sights while parading the country’s official tourism slogan: #LoveThePhilippines. Crowned with a captain’s hat, this is a salute to her role as an Air Force reservist and to our boundless adventures awaiting in the skies! This National Costume represents the Philippines itself — resilient, radiant and ready to embrace the Universe!

As the world awaits the grand finale scheduled for November 18, 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, Michelle Dee’s national costume has undoubtedly set a high standard for the remaining segments of the competition.

The global audience is now eagerly anticipating the crowning moment, wondering if Michelle Dee will emerge as the next Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, Michelle Dee was listed in the Miss Universe 2023 Voice For Change Top 10 Silver Finalists. She is rumored to clinched the Gold winner after being called to return to the stage at the end of Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition to film for a short clip.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

