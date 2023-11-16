Miss Philippines Michelle Dee delivers a stunning performance at the Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition in El Salvador on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Michelle Dee Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition Performance

In the swimsuit segment, Michelle Dee radiated confidence as she confidently strutted down the runway, showcasing her toned physique with grace and charm. Her performance in the swimsuit category underscored not only her physical beauty but also her ability to command attention with confidence and charisma.

Michelle Dee graced the stage with sheer elegance, donning an exquisite evening gown that showcased her poise and sophistication. The 28-year-old beauty queen’s regal presence and graceful walk captivated the audience, earning her praise for her impeccable style and confident stage demeanor.

Below is Miss Philippines Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition full performance video.

Beyond the stage lights, Michelle Dee has become a fan favorite, becoming as one of the top contestants in both the Fan Vote and Voice for Change voting polls. The overwhelming support reflects the widespread admiration for her beauty, grace, and impactful advocacy.

As the Miss Universe 2023 pageant progresses, Michelle Dee has solidified her status as a frontrunner. The combination of her captivating stage presence, fan support, and advocacy efforts positions her as a compelling candidate for the prestigious crown.

With the grand finale on November 18 fast approaching, the world eagerly awaits to see if Michelle Dee will emerge as the next Miss Universe, a title that would undoubtedly crown her outstanding journey in the world of beauty and beyond.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

