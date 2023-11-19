Michelle Dee Makes Miss Universe 2023 Top 10

Michelle Dee has made it to the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 competition held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday November 18, 2023.

28-year-old Filipina beauty queen Michelle Dee has etched her name in the annals of the Miss Universe 2023 competition by securing a coveted spot in the Top 10.

Michelle’s exceptional journey has been marked by grace, charisma, and a commitment to showcasing the beauty and diversity of her nation. With poise and elegance, Michelle Dee now stands among the elite contenders vying for the Miss Universe 2023 crown.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

