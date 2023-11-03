Michelle Dee Enters Top 10 at Miss Universe 2023 Fan Vote

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee has clinched a coveted spot in the Top 10 of the Miss Universe 2023 Fan Vote. This announcement was made by the Miss Universe Organization on October 13, 2023.

The Top 10 candidates in the fan vote represent a diverse mix of nations, adding an international flair to the competition. As of October 12, the countries with candidates in the Top 10 include France, Nicaragua, Albania, Philippines, Mexico, Myanmar, Puerto Rico, Chile, Thailand, and Lebanon. The fan vote is a thrilling aspect of the Miss Universe pageant, as it allows supporters to rally behind their favorite contestants.

Supporters of the Miss Universe contestants have been actively participating in the fan vote, but it’s important to note that each vote comes with a fee. The more one is willing to pay, the more points their chosen candidate accumulates.

The leading candidate in the fan vote will earn the privilege of automatically advancing to the semifinals of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. This advantage could prove instrumental in the overall outcome of the competition.

With the competition heating up, fans and supporters continue to show their dedication to their favorite contestants through the fan vote. As the journey unfolds, all eyes are on Michelle Dee and the other top candidates as they vie for the coveted title of Miss Universe 2023. Stay tuned for more updates as the pageant progresses.

To continue voting for Michelle Dee, here’s how.