Michelle Dee Enters Miss Universe 2023 Top 20

Michelle Dee, the representative from the Philippines, has made it to the Top 20 of Miss Universe 2023 competition held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday November 18, 2023.

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee has soared to new heights by earning her place in the coveted Top 20. The announcement came as a resounding validation of her beauty, charisma, and unwavering commitment to representing her nation on the global stage.

Michelle Dee’s journey in the competition has been nothing short of spectacular, marked by standout performances in both the preliminary and national costume competitions. Her regal presence, coupled with a powerful advocacy for positive change, has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the judges and fans alike.

Other candidates who made it to the Top 20 are Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Spain, Namibia, Venezuela, India, Thailand, Chile, Jamaica, USA, Nepal, Peru, Cameroon, Colombia, Pakistan, Australia, Portugal, South Africa and El Salvador.

With Michelle Dee firmly securing her place in the Top 20, the world watches with anticipation to see if she will emerge as the next Miss Universe, continuing to make her nation proud on the international stage.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

