Michelle Dee Dazzles in Evening Gown at Miss Universe 2023

Michelle Dee dazzles during the Evening Gown competition of of Miss Universe 2023 held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday November 18, 2023.

Michelle Dee, the Philippines’ representative, left the audience in awe as she graced the stage in the evening gown segment of the Miss Universe 2023 competition.

Draped in an exquisite evening gown that paid tribute to Philippines Whang-od, the oldest tattoo artist in the world.

Michelle Dee’s regal presence and graceful walk showcased her poise and sophistication. The 28-year-old beauty queen radiated confidence, earning praise for her impeccable style and captivating stage demeanor.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

