Miss Philippines Michelle Dee was called to return to the stage after the Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition, leaving fans and spectators abuzz with speculation about the purpose behind her reappearance.

Following her standout performance in the preliminary competition, where she exuded confidence and grace, Michelle Dee’s return to the stage has fueled rumors and discussions among avid followers of the pageant. While the nature of her return remains shrouded in mystery, two prevailing theories have emerged within the beauty pageant community.

One prevalent theory suggests that Michelle Dee’s return is linked to the highly coveted Voice for Change award. As one of the top contestants in the preliminary competition and a participant in the Miss Universe 2023 Voice for Change initiative, Michelle Dee has been actively involved in advocating for positive change. Speculators believe her return to the stage may be an integral part of the process for selecting the Gold Winners for the Voice for Change award, set to be announced during the grand finale on November 18.

Another theory circulating among fans is the possibility of Michelle Dee shooting content related to the Spirit Carnival Award. This award is often associated with contestants who embody a vibrant and spirited presence throughout the competition. Given Michelle Dee’s regal presence and captivating stage demeanor, some believe she may be a strong contender for this accolade.

The secrecy surrounding Michelle Dee’s return has only intensified the anticipation for the grand finale. As the Miss Universe 2023 pageant progresses, fans worldwide eagerly await the revelation of the purpose behind her stage return and the potential accolades she might secure.

With the final awards ceremony just around the corner, the world will soon discover whether Michelle Dee’s return to the stage was a precursor to her receiving a prestigious title, marking the culmination of her outstanding journey in the world of beauty and advocacy. Stay tuned for updates as the Miss Universe 2023 pageant unfolds on November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

For more Miss Universe news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!