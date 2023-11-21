Mara Justine sings “You’ve Got the Love” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Mara Justine from Team Niall sings “You’ve Got the Love” by Florence + the Machine on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“It was a revelation, people saw a different side of your voice,” said John. “It was an emotional roller coaster of excitement and your vocals are so good,” said Reba.

“You are an amazing a star already, you have what it takes to be a live performer,” said Gwen. “I thought you did it unbelievably today, you has made my decision even tougher,” said Niall.

Watch her performance on the video below.

