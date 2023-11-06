Magpasikat 2023 It’s Showtime Team Performances Full Video

The much-awaited week of entertainment is here as the hosts of “It’s Showtime” gear up for the exhilarating “Magpasikat 2023” event!

This annual extravaganza promises a week full of joy and talent, as the show’s hosts compete with each other in jaw-dropping performances. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the details you need to stay updated on this exciting event.

What is Magpasikat?

“Magpasikat” is the week-long anniversary special of “It’s Showtime.” During this event, the show’s hosts take center stage to showcase their unique talents and entertain the audience in extraordinary ways. It’s a celebration of creativity, skill, and entertainment that has become a tradition for the show’s loyal viewers.

Schedule and Host Teams

The event is scheduled to take place from Monday to Friday, starting on November 6 and culminating on November 10. Each day features a different team of hosts, and here’s the schedule:

Monday (November 6): Vhong Navarro, Jugs Jugueta, and Teddy Corpuz.

Tuesday (November 7): Karylle, Amy Perez, MC, and Lassy.

Wednesday (November 8): Anne Curtis, Ryan Bang, and Ogie Alcasid.

Thursday (November 9): Vice Ganda, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez.

Friday (November 10): Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, and Ion Perez.

The complete videos of the team’s performance will be posted here as soon as they are accessible online; please remember to bookmark this link.

Who Will Be the Grand Champion?

One of the most anticipated aspects of “Magpasikat” is the crowning of the Grand Champion. With each team giving their best performances, the competition is fierce. The question on everyone’s mind is, “Whose team will be crowned the Magpasikat 2023 Grand Champion?” The answer to that question remains a mystery until the event concludes.

How to Watch

You can catch all the excitement and performances on “It’s Showtime,” airing on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and on Saturdays at 12 noon on GTV. Don’t miss out on the thrilling moments and incredible talent showcased during “Magpasikat 2023.”

You can also catch the performances on ABS-CBN official livestreaming channel on YouTube.

Conclusion

“Magpasikat 2023” is set to be a week filled with spectacular performances and the unveiling of remarkable talents. With host teams competing for the Grand Champion title, the excitement is at an all-time high. Stay tuned to “It’s Showtime” to witness the incredible entertainment and find out which team will claim the coveted title. Join us in celebrating this week of joy and creativity!