Mac Royals sings “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Mac Royals from Team Legend sings “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D’Angelo on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“I’m blown away right now, it was perfect,” said Gwen. “You’ve grown leaps and bounds,” said Reba.

“It was so tasteful, that was different level,” said Niall. “I feel like you are he complete package what the music needs right now,” said John.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say bout Mac Royals’ Playoffs performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

