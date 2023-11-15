LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition will be happening tonight at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador, Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The stage is set, the contestants are ready, and the world awaits the breathtaking Preliminary Competition of Miss Universe 2023. As the 72nd edition of Miss Universe unfolds in El Salvador, viewers from around the globe are invited to witness the glamour and grace of more than 80 contestants vying for the coveted crown.

The Preliminary Competition, a crucial step before the grand finale on November 18, promises an evening filled with dazzling evening gowns and stunning swimsuit presentations. This showcase will be the last opportunity for the esteemed jury to evaluate the contestants before the final crowning moment. The José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, will be the center of this glamorous event.

How to watch the Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition?

The Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition can be watch online on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8pm to 10pm CST.

For those unable to attend the venue, the Miss Universe Organization is ensuring that fans worldwide can be part of the excitement. The Preliminary Competition will be streamed live on missuniverse.livebash.com. This accessible online platform will enable viewers to enjoy the show in real-time, from the comfort of their homes.

The show is also expected to view at the official Miss Universe Live Stream channel on YouTube. Also save this page, we will add the live video here once available online.

The Preliminary Competition will play a crucial role in determining the semifinalists who will advance to the final show on November 18. This high-stakes event will showcase the contestants’ poise, confidence, and charisma, setting the stage for the crowning of the new Miss Universe.

Additionally, mark your calendars for the live streaming of the National Costume Show on Thursday, November 16, starting at 8:00 PM CST on Live Bash.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of beauty, elegance, and global unity as the world comes together to celebrate the diverse and extraordinary women participating in Miss Universe 2023. Tune in, and may the most deserving contestant wear the crown!

Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor at the end of the event.

