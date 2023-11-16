LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition

The Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition will be happening tonight at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition is set to captivate audiences worldwide. On Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 8 PM (CT), viewers from every corner of the globe will have the opportunity to witness the magic unfold as contestants showcase the cultural heritage of their nations through elaborate and meaningful costumes.

How to watch the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Competition?

For those unable to attend the event in person, the Miss Universe Organization has ensured global access to this spectacular showcase. The National Costume Competition will be streamed live at missuniverse.livebash.com.

Additionally, the official Miss Universe Live Stream channel on YouTube will also feature the event. Also save this page, we will add the live video here once available online.

The competition will not only be a visual feast but will also serve as a platform for contestants to express the depth of their cultural understanding and pride. The esteemed panel of judges will evaluate the costumes based on their designs, impact, and the cultural stories they tell. Each contestant’s ability to convey the essence of their country through their costume will play a crucial role in determining their success in this segment of the competition.

The National Costume Competition sets the stage for the grand finale of Miss Universe 2023, which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. The crowning moment will see Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, passing on the coveted crown to her successor.

