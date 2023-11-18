LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe 2023 Coronation Night Live, Final Results & Winners

The Miss Universe 2023 Coronation Night “Final Competition” will be happening tonight at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador, Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Eighty-four stunning contestants from across the globe will vie for the coveted Miss Universe crown, aiming to succeed the reigning queen, R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States. The world will watch with bated breath as the glamorous event unfolds, showcasing not only the physical beauty but also the intelligence, talent, and grace of these remarkable women.

How to watch the Miss Universe 2023 Final Competition?

The Miss Universe 2023 Final Competition will be broadcast live on The Roku Channel, Telemundo and in hundreds of local television networks around the world. ABS-CBN and Canal 2 will also broadcast the event on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7PM CT or 9am Sunday, in Manila time.

The prestigious event is also expected to be available to watch online via the official Miss Universe live streaming channel on YouTube.

Miss Universe 2023 Coronation Night is filled with star-studded lineup of presenters, including Jeannie Mai, Maria Menounos, Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray, and Zuri Hall, and a special performance by John Legend.

It all comes down to this… We are just one day away from the 72nd @MissUniverse competition! Stream free on The Roku Channel in the US on Saturday, November 18. #MissUniverse #72ndMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/1ixDEBoRuE — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) November 17, 2023

