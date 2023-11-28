LIVESTREAM: 2023 MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards Day 1

The 2023 MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards Day 1 will happen tonight at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The 2023 MAMA ceremony will be the 24th ceremony in the show’s history. Performers lineup at the MAMAM 2023 Day 1 includes INI, JO1, TVXQ, xikers, Jeon Somi, Yoshiki, &TEAM, Dynamic Duo, ENHYPEN, JUST B, Kep1er, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Cast of Street Woman Fighter 2.

The show will be hosted by South Korean and Canadian singer, rapper and dancer Jeon Somi.

How to watch the 2023 MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards Live?

MAMA 2023 is expected to be broadcast live worldwide from Mnet in South Korea and will be simulcast across CJ E&M channels, other international networks, and online via Mnet K-pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON’s YouTube account.

The event is also available to watch at Mnet official live streaming channel online. The red carpet will be broadcast live 2 hours before the main ceremony.

Keep locked on this page, results, winner and live video coverage will be added below once available.

UPDATING…

For more 2023 MAMA news and update, bookmark out website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.