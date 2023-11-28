Lila Forde sings “Angel from Montgomery” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Lila Forde from Team Legend sings “Angel from Montgomery” by Bonnie Raitt and John Prine on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“You’re incredible. Your runs were so flavorful and your lower register is really nice and pretty,” said Niall.

“Your style is like 70’s vibe, you so authentic and pure,” said Gwen.

“You are a complete package,” said Reba.

“You have a certain light that make you very individual with a real sense of identity. The runs you do make this classic song more modern and fresh,” said John.

Watch her performance on the video below.

Also Read:

What can you say bout Lila Forde’s Playoffs performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.