LET Results Licensure Exam for Teachers September 2023

LET Results: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is set to release the results of the September 2023 Licensure Exam for Teachers, revealing the complete list of passers, top 10 performers, and the top-performing schools very soon!

The educational community is eagerly awaiting the release of the results for the September 2023 Licensure Exam for Teachers (LET), as the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) prepares to unveil the outcomes of the second regular LET board exam conducted this year.

The comprehensive results, including the full list of passers, topnotchers (top 10 performers), top-performing schools, and school performances for both Elementary and Secondary levels, are expected to be made available online at the end of November or early December. This eagerly awaited announcement is anticipated within 40-50 working days after the exam, which took place on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The PRC orchestrated the LET board exam across a network of at least 40 testing centers nationwide, with an international center located in Bangkok, Thailand. Cities such as Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao, among others, hosted the examination, offering accessibility to aspiring educators from various regions.

Stay tuned for the official release of LET Results and keep an eye on the PRC’s website for the full list of passers and top 10.

Keep locked on this page, the September 2023 Licensure Exam for Teachers LET results, complete list of passers, top 10 and top performing schools will be posted below once released online.

Licensure Exam for Teachers September 2023 Top Performing Schools

ELEMENTARY

SECONDARY

Licensure Exam for Teachers September 2023 Top 10

ELEMENTARY

SECONDARY

Licensure Exam for Teachers September 2023 Passers

ELEMENTARY

SECONDARY

UPDATING…

For more and upcoming PRC Board Exam Results, bookmark our website!