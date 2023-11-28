Lennon VanderDoes sings “Falling Slowly” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Lennon VanderDoes from Team Gwen sings “Falling Slowly” on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“That was beautiful, it was such a special moment,” said Niall. “It was truly beautiful and you are very consistent,” said John.

“There’s nobody like you in this competition” said Reba. “You did again a beautiful and artistic performance,” said Gwen.

Watch his performance on the video below.

