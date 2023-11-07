Kelly Clarkson sings “vampire” on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson sings her cover of the hit song “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo in the Kellyoke segment of the The Kelly Clarkson Show!

In a special musical treat for her dedicated fans, Kelly Clarkson, the multi-talented singer, and host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” delivered a stunning performance of “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. The charismatic singer’s rendition left her studio audience and viewers at home captivated and eager for more.

During the recent episode of her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson, known for her powerhouse vocals, donned the stage to put her own unique twist on Olivia Rodrigo’s popular song “Vampire.” With a live band backing her up, Clarkson’s performance showcased her vocal prowess and innate ability to make any song her own.

The singer’s rendition of “Vampire” featured her signature blend of emotion and energy, giving the audience a fresh perspective on the chart-topping hit. The performance was met with enthusiastic applause from the studio audience and garnered praise from fans across social media platforms.

Watch her performance on the video below.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is an American daytime television talk show hosted by the acclaimed singer and performer Kelly Clarkson. The show first premiered on September 9, 2019.

It features a mix of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and segments that focus on real people and their inspiring stories. The show is known for its lighthearted and engaging approach, with Kelly Clarkson’s down-to-earth personality and relatable charm being key components of its success.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has received critical acclaim and various awards, including Daytime Emmy Awards, and has gained a dedicated fan base for its uplifting and entertaining content.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season airs weekdays on NBC.