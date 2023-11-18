Kelly Clarkson sing “Nature Boy” on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Nov 18, 2023 Mirex Sebastian The Kelly Clarkson Show 0


Kelly Clarkson sings “Nature Boy” by Nat King Cole during the Kellyoke segment of the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Kelly Clarkson sing "Nature Boy" on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson sing “Nature Boy” on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Watch her performance on the video below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show” is an American daytime television talk show hosted by the acclaimed singer and performer Kelly Clarkson. The show first premiered on September 9, 2019.

It features a mix of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and segments that focus on real people and their inspiring stories. The show is known for its lighthearted and engaging approach, with Kelly Clarkson’s down-to-earth personality and relatable charm being key components of its success.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has received critical acclaim and various awards, including Daytime Emmy Awards, and has gained a dedicated fan base for its uplifting and entertaining content.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5 airs weekdays on NBC.

About Mirex Sebastian 5606 Articles
Head editor at Zeibiz covering topics on technology, entertainment and television. He's based in Philippines. Email | Twitter | Facebook 
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our Newsletter