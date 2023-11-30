Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup with Daniel Padilla in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Kathryn Bernardo puts an end to breakup rumors, confirming the separation from long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The Kapamilya actress stated,

“Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward. I won’t be entertaining questions regarding this anymore. Thank you for understanding.”

Below is the official statement of Kathryn Bernardo regarding her breakup with Daniel Padilla in her official Instagram account.

The couple, often referred to as “KathNiel” by their adoring fans, has been a fixture in the Philippine entertainment scene, and the news of their breakup has left fans in shock.

Kathryn’s decision to address the rumors directly reflects her commitment to transparency with her followers. The post garnered an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

