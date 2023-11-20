Kathryn Bernardo & Andrea Brillantes Unfollow Each Other on Instagram Amidst Issue Involving Daniel Padilla

Kapamilya actresses Kathryn Bernardo and Andrea Brillantes have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking intense speculation among fans and media outlets.

The unexpected move comes amid swirling issues surrounding Daniel Padilla, Kathryn’s longtime partner, and Andrea Brillantes.

This move fueled rumors of a possible strain in the relationship between Kathryn and Daniel. Netizens had previously noticed Kathryn unfollowing Andrea, but the recent reciprocation from Andrea adds a new layer to the unfolding drama.

The intrigue deepens as Andrea Brillantes continues to follow Daniel Padilla on Instagram, intensifying speculation about a potential connection between the two stars. Andrea has been linked to the alleged relationship issues between Kathryn and Daniel, with showbiz insiders suggesting her involvement as a possible reason for the rumored break-up.

The controversy gained momentum after observations from fans about the diminishing display of affection between Kathryn and Daniel. Reports also circulated about Kathryn’s reluctance to work with Andrea, allegedly fueled by concerns over Andrea’s connection to Daniel.

Notably, the unfollowing on Instagram remains the only visible action, as no official statements have been released by any of the parties involved. The lack of clarity has led to heightened curiosity and numerous theories circulating on social media platforms.

While showbiz vlogger-talent manager Ogie Diaz previously hinted at a potential issue between Kathryn and Daniel due to Andrea, it’s essential to approach the situation with caution until the involved parties address the matter directly.

As of now, Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes, and Daniel Padilla have not made any public statements regarding the Instagram unfollowing or the rumored relationship discord. Fans and the public are left eagerly awaiting any official communication to shed light on the unfolding drama and provide clarity on the status of these relationships.

