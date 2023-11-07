Kara Tenae vs Brandon Montel “Have You Ever” The Voice Battles

Kara Tenae and Brandon Montel from Team Gwen performs “Have You Ever” by Brandy on The Voice Battle Rounds Season 24, Monday, November 6, 2023.

Kara Tenae and Brandon Monte, team members of Team Gwen, captivated the audience and earned high praise from the coaches with their spellbinding rendition of Brandy’s “Have You Ever.” This awe-inspiring performance took place on the evening of Monday, November 6, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“That was so good. Brandon your higher register was beautiful. Kara you are powerful,” said coach John. “You guys sounded great and I was really entertained,” said Reba.

“The technical over there was crazy. Brandon is so unique,” said Niall. “Brandon you your voice is pretty and Kara your runs are amazing,” said Gwen.

The winner of this battle is Kara Tenae, John steals Brandon Monte. Watch their performance on the video below.

Have you ever watched a more stunning performance from @Brandon_Montel and Kara Tenae?! 🌟 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/QANgh0v0p8 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 7, 2023

