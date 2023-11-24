Kara Tenae sings “Rain” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Kara Tenae from Team Gwen sings “Rain” by SWV on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“It was so good, you never over performed, you performed the song like it was meant to be performed,” said Niall.

“It was feeling so nostalgic, I absolutely love this song. It was so good for your voice, you sounded magical, you just look like a star on stage, and you control your movement that is so savvy and beautiful,” said John.

“She’s really humble, your voice has gotten warmer with little bit of rasp. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to be that in control of your voice and move on stage at the stage at the same time and that is a pro stuff,” said Gwen.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say bout Kara Tenae’s Playoffs performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.