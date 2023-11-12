Joy Esquivias sings “Chandelier,” Advances on The Voice Germany 2023 Semifinals

Joy Esquivias from Team Shirin sings “Chandelier” by Sia on The Voice of Germany 2023 Team Fights, securing a spot on the semifinals!

Filipino sensation Joy Esquivias, representing Team Shirin, delivered an awe-inspiring rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier” during The Voice of Germany 2023 Team Fights. The talented singer not only mesmerized the audience but also secured her spot in the highly coveted semi-finals.

The Team Fights stage introduced an exhilarating format where artists vied for a seat in the semi-finals, challenging one another in a thrilling musical showdown. Joy Esquivias took her turn in the spotlight, and her powerful performance earned her a place on one of the coveted “hotseats.”

However, the suspense did not end there. Teammate Jaqueline Bloem, a formidable contender in her own right, challenged Esquivias. After a nail-biting deliberation, it was Joy Esquivias who emerged victorious. Esquivias’s vocal prowess and stage presence not only solidified her place in the semi-finals but showcased the fierce competition within Team Shirin.

Shirin David, known for her discerning taste and coaching finesse, looked on with pride as Esquivias clinched her spot. The Filipino singer’s journey through the Team Fights not only highlighted her immense talent but also the diversity and global appeal of the contestants on The Voice of Germany.

As Joy Esquivias advances to the semi-finals, fans eagerly await more remarkable performances from this rising star. The Voice of Germany 2023 continues to be a platform where extraordinary talents like Esquivias shine, leaving an indelible mark on the world stage.

Watch Joy Esquivias’ performance of “Chandelier” on the video below.

Joy Esquivia is a 25-year-old singer, she originally comes from the Philippines but later moved to Germany. She has engaged in singing competitions in the Philippines, including Tawag ng Tanghalan and various others.

For more viral news and stories, subscribe to our newsletter!