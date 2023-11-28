Jacquie Roar sings “The Chain” on The Voice 2023 Playoffs

Jacquie Roar from team Reba sings “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac on The Voice Season 24 Playoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, on NBC at 8/7c.

Jacquie Roar sings "The Chain" on The Voice 2023 Playoffs
Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“This was my favorite performance of yours, it was tasteful,” said John. “You know exactly what you are doing, it’s amazing,” said Gwen.

“You sing that note that is hard to do, you nailed it. She brought her A-game,” said Reba.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say bout Jacquie Roar’s Playoffs performance? Share your thoughts and opinion on the discussion box below.

